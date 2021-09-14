-
A new report shows more than a third of Michigan households were struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic.The United Way’s 2021 ALICE report documents…
Today on Stateside, St. Patrick's Day arrives just in time to find bars and restaurants closed to revelers because of the coronavirus outbreak. What does…
United Ways in Michigan are preparing to help workers affected by the UAW- GM strike.If the strike goes on, workers will get $250 per week in strike pay,…
Flint-area charities are concerned that hundreds of people may be forced out of their apartments as the city tries to get commercial water customers to…
JP Morgan Chase is investing an additional $1.3 million to develop training programs for workers in Detroit. It's part of a a $100 million commitment the…
Many Michiganders are working hard this Labor Day weekend and still not making ends meet.According to a new report, 4 in 10 Michigan households meet the…