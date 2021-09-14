University of Detroit Mercy

-
Some residents of northern Michigan could be eligible to have their criminal records expunged. The Michigan Supreme Court and University of Detroit…
Low-income people who have a valid legal claim but can't afford a lawyer can now get free advice on how to represent themselves.A new legal clinic…
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says neighborhoods won't be left out of the city's comeback.Duggan announced his two year plan to invest $4 million into the…
Detroit has seen a lot of new changes come its way in the past five years, with the revitalization of Midtown, the growth of businesses downtown, and some…
Kids across Wayne County are expected to receive access to dental health services via a new bus.The Delta Dental Foundation gave the University of Detroit…
The National Institutes of Health has made a $21.2 million grant over five years to a group of four Detroit institutions of higher education. The…