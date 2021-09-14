University of Michigan basketball

-
INDIANAPOLIS — Johnny Juzang scored 28 points while playing most of the second half on a hurt ankle, and UCLA survived a series of nail-biting misses by…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — What was touted as the marquee matchup in the Sweet 16 turned into a dud.For everyone but Michigan, that is.Seven-foot-1 freshman…
-
Today on Stateside, COVID-19 cases are surging again in Michigan, with more outbreaks happening at K-12 schools. A reporter talks us through the latest…
-
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — It’s been a season of firsts for Michigan, and now the Wolverines can add a trip to the Sweet 16 to that list.Leigha Brown scored 23…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — What the Big Ten needed was someone, anyone, to start playing like it came from the Big Ten.Thanks to Michigan, the conference is…
-
The NCAA men's basketball tournament is underway, and for Michigan State, it's already over.Early Friday morning in West Lafayette, Indiana, the Spartans…
-
It's conference tournament time in college basketball. There have been upsets and disappointments in the Big Ten men's and women's tournaments in…
-
Today on Stateside, after the Capitol insurrection on January 6, some immigrants are feeling unsettled by the kind of political instability they once…
-
An initially emotional Juwan Howard held his first press conference as the new head coach for the University of Michigan's men's basketball program…
-
Juwan Howard, former member of the Fab Five, will be the University of Michigan’s next men’s basketball coach.U of M officials have been looking for a new…