A new poll shows shifting views on the safety of childhood vaccines.The University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's…
A new poll shows strong support for efforts in Michigan and other states to ban the sale of powdered alcohol.A federal panel approved the sale of powdered…
Adults surveyed for a new poll rank childhood obesity as the top health concern for kids. More than two thousand adults were surveyed for the University…
It turns out parents are just as likely as other motorists to talk on the phone, eat, text or engage in other risky distractions behind the wheel, even…
Electronic cigarettes may be smoke-free, but they do contain nicotine, and that has parents worried.E-cigarettes are battery-operated inhalers that…
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s the window washing crew!Earlier this year, we posted on an unusual window washing trend. At children hospitals across…
University of Michigan researchers say more than forty percent of parents are making a serious mistake when they try to treat their toddlers for a cough…
A new University of Michigan study suggests recommendations by friends and family are more important than online reviews when selecting a doctor.Dr.…
This post from Katie Hosmer on MyModernMet.com caught my eye. You've got to clean the windows, so why not do it with a little flair?The photo to the right…
A new University of Michigan survey finds most parents want stronger online protections for children under 13.The poll shows two-thirds of parents say a…