-
Recipients of the Flint Promise scholarship will soon to be able to choose from two additional universities.Previously, Flint Promise scholarships could…
-
Self-proclaimed anti-fascist groups are expected to launch protests against President Trump on November 4th in Michigan and elsewhere.Anti-fascist groups…
-
The Flint public school district is expanding early childhood education programs. The three-, four- and five-year-olds at the Great Expectations Early…
-
An internet giant is stepping in to help Flint with its water crisis.Google is giving the University of Michigan and U of M-Flint $150,000, through its…
-
The city of Flint has a better picture of where all its aging lead water service lines are. But that picture is still incomplete.Service lines connect…
-
A team of people at University of Michigan’s Flint campus is almost done converting old, paper records into digital records that show which homes have…
-
People in Flint will soon be able to do something they haven’t been able to do in 25 years. Skate on an ice rink downtown.The University of Michigan-Flint…
-
The University of Michigan Flint is considering buying part of the FirstMerit Bank complex in downtown Flint, a move that university officials hope will…
-
As many as 20,000 runners and walkers will take part in the Crim Festival of Races this weekend in Flint.This week, the Crim Fitness Foundation announced…
-
There’s another problem connected to Flint’s troubled city water supply.The University of Michigan-Flint sent an email this week to people on campus,…