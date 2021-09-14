-
The University of Michigan health system is making plans for a field hospital for an expected overflow of COVID-19 patients.Officials hope to transform an…
-
Nurses at the University of Michigan say they’ve reached a tentative three-year agreement with Michigan Medicine, ending their threat of a strike.Just…
-
Nurses at the University of Michigan hospital have voted to authorize their union to call a three-day work stoppage if the university does not respond to…
-
The University of Michigan Health System has been hit with a $4.3 million fine for violating federal drug control laws, per a new legal settlement with…
-
Hundreds of Michigan Medicine nurses rallied outside the Ann Arbor hospital complex today.Wearing red shirts, waving signs and chanting “Union busting,…
-
The University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council, currently engaged in contract negotiation with Michigan Medicine, announced Monday morning that it…
-
The University of Michigan is reaching out to donors, offering better access to its hospital’s doctors, for an annual fee.For $2,700 a year, a patient can…
-
An outside expert will be hired to review the University of Michigan's polices and procedures related to sexual misconduct. U of M President Mark…
-
The University of Michigan Health System has launched a new hand transplant program, saying it's the first of its kind in Michigan.U-M says hand…
-
A new University of Michigan study finds teenage girls are less likely to use contraception if they are obese. Researchers from the U of M Health System…