About twenty percent of vehicle owners don't get the repairs called for in safety recall notices, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety…
There was an encouraging report last month from the University of Michigan's Transportation Research Institute about fuel economy.We hit a record high in…
A new study from the University of Michigan suggests that Americans who drive light-duty vehicles (cars, SUVS, pick-up trucks, and vans) don't drive as…
The average fuel economy of new vehicles sold in the US reached an all-time high last month.That's according to a recently-released report from the…
A new study by the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute indicates that older drivers are hanging onto their licenses for a longer…