-
The LMAS health district in the U.P. doesn’t have any intensive care beds, so some sick patients have to wait for care.
-
It’ll be an “interesting test.” That’s how Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for Grand Traverse County, is looking at the weeks ahead.“For me as an…
-
For the first time in the tribe’s history, the Bay Mills Indian Community will have a tribal council made up entirely of women. “For me, I really see that…
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan state Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Upper Peninsula. Also,…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer made an online pitch Friday to Upper Peninsula civic leaders to support her 2021 agenda, including clean energy and workforce…
-
A state senate committee Wednesday approved a resolution to push state wildlife officials to authorize a wolf hunting season this year. The resolution by…
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan has reached over one million COVID-19 vaccinations. We explore what this milestone means, and the work ahead. Plus, the…
-
Vaccine distribution in Michigan has been geographically uneven. But there’s a reason for that, says a public health official in the Upper Peninsula. The…
-
Staff at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital in the Upper Peninsula will be joining Michigan’s largest nurses’ union.The health care workers tallied their mail-in…
-
Today on Stateside, we talk about the Michigan Board of State Canvassers meeting to certify this year’s general election results. Also, reimaginging the…