urban blight

The state of Michigan is getting tens of millions of dollars from the federal government to tear down blighted buildings.Last year, Congress approved…
A major blight elimination program is winding down in Flint.Around 1700 dilapidated homes have been torn down during the past few years. The program is…
Like many Michigan cities, Saginaw has been struggling to deal with blight and crime. At least in Saginaw, the struggle appears to be paying off.A study…
The first federally-funded housing projects for African-American families were built in Detroit in the 1930s. They were the Brewster-Douglass Housing…
Flint is facing a BIG bill to clean up thousands of blighted properties.A third of Flint properties are blighted. It’s estimated it will cost roughly $100…
DETROIT - Plans call for allowing some Detroit residents to buy vacant lots next to their properties for $100.The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press…
A non-profit group in Flint hopes salvaging parts of some of the city’s blighted homes will help salvage the lives of some of Flint’s most in-need…
Flint’s newest church has an unusual mission.Its goal is to save the neighborhood that surrounds it.Community Impact Church held its first Sunday service…
The city of Detroit has started posting legal notices on 79 abandoned homes in one city neighborhood, warning homeowners to clean up the property--or risk…
One of Detroit’s many great challenges could also turn out to be a great opportunity to figure out how we might imagine big cities that are more liveable,…