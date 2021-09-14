urban gardening

-
The Next IdeaMy work in ecological design leads me to think about how the billions of dollars that governments must invest to replace and repair…
The Michigan Urban Farming Initiative, or Mufi, is debuting what it calls the country's first sustainable "agrihood" in Detroit.Tyson Gersh, the president…
Drinking lead-tainted water is out of the question, as is cooking with it and bathing in it. But what about gardening? Is it safe to water your garden…
Chris Skellenger likes to say he's gone from ornamental to survival horticulture. That's because he used to run a landscape company and nursery near his…
There are more than 12,000 vacant lots in Flint, and Genesee county is trying to change that.Edible Flint is a non-profit organization that helps…
Amid crumbling buildings and empty lots, small farms have sprung up in the city. Some farmers buy up abandoned space for planting, while others have simply repurposed city land. Local produce businesses have blossomed, but a lack of definitive policies has left some in limbo.
Liz Blondy opened Canine to Five – a dog daycare – on Cass Avenue six years ago. It’s a location few entrepreneurs have dared stake a claim, but Blondy…