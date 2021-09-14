-
The state legislature takes up a ban on mask mandates in schools. Also, how the COVID era has changed the way we think about and use social spaces. And, we all felt the impact of more mosquitos this year, but does that translate to more mosquito-borne diseases?
-
A lot has changed in how we relate to the public spaces around us this year. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some main streets have closed to cars and opened…
-
Today on Stateside, we talk about how the pandemic has reshaped public spaces in Michigan. Two urban planners weigh in on whether some of those changes…
-
The architecture of cities, both visible and hidden, shapes the way that we move through our lives and our communities. It’s the job of urban planners to…
-
Today on Stateside, we talk to one urban planning professional about what Detroit could look like if the built environment reflected the Black lives that…
-
There’s so much renovation and new development happening in Detroit. But how many of the people designing these spaces are the people who will end up…
-
If you live in a city or town that dates back to before World War Two, you've got a "Main Street," you've got parks, and you can walk around town to…
-
The U.S. Geological Survey reports since the turn of the last century, water levels of Lake Michigan have increased in a series of even higher peaks. One…
-
Depending on your viewpoint, a pair of bills being proposed by the Michigan House and Senate are either a threat to historic districts in Michigan, or a…
-
The first federally-funded housing projects for African-American families were built in Detroit in the 1930s. They were the Brewster-Douglass Housing…