The push is on in Michigan to get as many people counted as part of the U.S. Census as possible.In Saginaw Wednesday, that meant standing in the rain.“Did…
You could see canvassers from the Census Bureau in your neighborhood soon.The Census Bureau is starting its first major field operation prior to the 2020…
There's been a great effort to revitalize Detroit in recent years, but new figures from the US Census Bureau show the city is still losing population.…
The 2010 census showed about 1,700 people in Michigan were more than 100 years old.A new U.S. Census report says those centenarians are overwhelmingly…
New U.S. Census data shows Michigan’s median income and poverty rates holding steady.The Census Bureau released the results of its latest American…
The state of Michigan will formally recieve its 2010 U.S. Census data tomorrow . We already know that the data will show Michigan was the only state in…