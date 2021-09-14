US Citizenship and Immigration Services

-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has gotten involved in the case of an undocumented Ann Arbor man who says he needs costly medications to stay alive…
-
An Ann Arbor man says he fears he will die if U.S. immigration officials don’t act soon on his request for protected status, “based on urgent humanitarian…
-
A 19-year old Haitian man who came to the U.S. seeking asylum could be deported soon. The U.S. government being slow to act could be part of the…
-
As the nation's attention has focused on ICE and its role in the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy, another immigration agency has…
-
After 30 years of living in the United States, Detroiter Jorge Garcia was deported to his native country of Mexico on Monday.Garcia, a 39-year-old…
-
A man who's lived in Ann Arbor for nearly 20 years may soon be deported.Jose Luis Sanchez-Ronquillo was detained by Immigration and Customs enforcement…
-
An Ann Arbor man who was scheduled to be deported has been granted a temporary delay.Jose Luis Sanchez-Ronquillo has lived in Ann Arbor for nearly 20…
-
Ypsilanti Mayor Amanda Edmonds is denouncing recent arrests made by immigration agents in the city.She says residents witnessed at least two people being…
-
More immigrants in Michigan want to become U.S. citizens, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.According to the USCIS, the state saw…
-
Immigrants make Michigan's economy stronger and they should be welcomed, not feared.That's the take-home from the Partnership for a New Economy, a…