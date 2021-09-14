US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

-
Lawyers will make their case in front of a federal judge on Wednesday over what to do about the state’s sex offender registry.The Sixth Circuit Court of…
-
The 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Michigan cannot deny credits for good behavior to prisoners who were sentenced to life without…
-
Members of Jackson County’s Board of Commissioners will officially be allowed to lead prayers at public meetings. That’s after the Supreme Court denied a…
-
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit has ruled in favor of a fired transgender funeral director.Aimee Stephens said she was unlawfully fired by…
-
The United States Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen to the Sixth U.S. Court of Appeals. Larsen was nominated to…
-
Extra security hurdles at airports experienced by two Michigan men, both U.S. citizens, did not violate their constitutional rights. That's according to a…
-
Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen faced members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee today. The committee held a hearing on Larsen’s nomination…
-
Joan Larsen faces a tangled path to a plum spot on a federal appeals court. The only thing standing in her way is Michigan’s two U.S. Senators.Joan Larsen…
-
The sex offender registry is a popular tool. A lot of folks keep tabs on people moving into their neighborhood, just in case. It makes people feel safer.…
-
The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the corruption conviction and 28-year prison sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.In 2013,…