US Department of Education

-
Another investigation into Michigan State University has been opened. The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that a new Title IX investigation…
-
The U.S. Department of Education has cut off federal grants to the Michigan Jewish Institute in West Bloomfield.In a February letter to the private…
-
The Michigan Education Department and four of the state's school districts have been awarded nearly $3 million in federal grants to improve school safety…
-
A new report said Michigan eighth graders perform in the middle of the pack in math, and better in science, compared with students in other countries. Bob…