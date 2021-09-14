US House of Representatives

-
The final numbers are still on their way, but initial data from the U.S. Census Bureau offers a glimpse at population trends across the country. In…
-
Flint pediatrician, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, testified during a House hearing on Tuesday for the Environmental Protection Agency's proposed changes to the…
-
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Friday that looks to address PFAS contamination near military bases.The National Defense Authorization Act…
-
U.S. Representative John Conyers announced his resignation yesterday. Several of the 88-year-old's former staff members have accused him of sexual…
-
Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan has ruled out running for U.S. Senate next year.Upton, of St. Joseph, has held southwestern Michigan's…
-
Detroit Congressman John Conyers may learn Wednesday if an ethics probe against him will continue or if it has reached its end.For months, the House…
-
It’s been over a year since the water crisis in Flint became international news. On Wednesday, the United States House of Representatives approved $170…
-
With the past weeks marred by the murder of five police officers in Dallas and controversy surrounding the officer-involved killings of two black men days…
-
Assistant Macomb prosecutor Suzanna Shkreli seeks to replace Melissa Gilbert in 8th Dist. House raceThe Democratic challenger in Michigan's 8th Congressional District may not be Melissa Gilbert, of "Little House on the Prairie" fame, but instead a…
-
At last year’s State of the Union address, Flint Congressman Dan Kildee’s guest seat was unoccupied. It was left empty for Marine veteran Amir Hekmati of…