us immigration and customs enforcement

The ACLU of Michigan says medically-vulnerable immigrant detainees at the Calhoun County Jail should be released because of a COVID-19 outbreak there.The…
An undocumented Albanian man who’s been living in sanctuary in a Detroit church to avoid deportation has an important hearing this week.Ded Rranxburgaj…
Eleven members of Michigan’s congressional delegation are urging federal immigration officials to hold off on deporting hundreds of Iraqi nationals.This…
The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is changing its policy on cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.That’s after ICE detained a Kent…
Today on Stateside, a West Bloomfield resident who was one of some 1,400 Iraqi immigrants to be rounded up and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs…
This week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is expected to release many of the roughly 100 Iraqis it has detained since the summer of 2017.That's…
Today on Stateside, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan gives an update on the approximately 100 Iraqi immigrants who were…
Attorneys from the ACLU and Michigan Immigrants’ Rights Center presented a resolution to Kent County’s Board of Commissioners Thursday.The resolution…
More than 100 Iraqi nationals being held in immigration custody should be released because the government lied about Iraq’s willingness to repatriate…
U.S. immigration officials have postponed the deportation of a deaf immigrant from Nigeria in the U.S. illegally.The Detroit Free Press reports Friday…