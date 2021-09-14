us marine corps

-
“The physical evidence in this case tells the story of torture, abuse and suffering.”That's the assertion of the lawyer representing the family of Raheel…
This week, the Council on American-Islamic Relations called for the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department to launch an investigation in to…
The United States Marine Corps says a 20-year-old Taylor man committed suicide by jumping 40 feet in a stairwell. The family of Raheel Siddiqui says…
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, has received a response to an inquiry submitted to the United States Marine Corps following the death of Private…
U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, has asked U.S. Marine Corps Commandant General Robert B. Neller for "further clarification" about last…
This Veterans Day, Michigan has the dubious distinction of having its military veterans among those receiving the least government benefits of any in the…
DETROIT (AP) - The family of a former Marine detained in Iran for nearly two years says he's finally receiving visits from an uncle there and has been…
The Secretary of Defense says he wants to cancel a defense contract that would eliminate hundreds of potential new jobs in Michigan. The contract would be…