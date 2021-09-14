us postal service

-
Dogs that bite could end up on a "dangerous dog" registry, and their owners could end up behind bars. That's the idea behind a new bill from State…
-
Postal workers are protesting the postal service’s plan to close three mail processing centers in Michigan later this year.United States Postal Service…
-
There is a magic to the act of putting pen to paper and writing down one's thoughts and wishes.Writing a letter.You can save that letter. And no matter…
-
Detroit EM begins job today"A bankruptcy lawyer and turnaround expert tasked with reviving Detroit's beleaguered finances could be greeted by a crowd of…
-
Hundreds of postal workers who oppose plans to cut home delivery from six days to five have picketed outside U.S. Postal Service offices in Michigan.The…
-
The U.S. Post Office is now looking into the hundreds of undelivered absentee ballots in southeast Michigan.A spokesman for the United States Postal…
-
The U.S. Postal Service is paying homage to the world of poetry with ten new commemorative stamps.Two Michigan poets will be featured on the new Forever…
-
An ailing U.S. Postal Service is preparing to close and consolidate processing facilities across Michigan as the state in turn emerges from its own…
-
U.S. mail processing centers in five Michigan cities could close this May. The U.S. Postal Service says the closings are necessary to help the struggling…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - With no financial relief in sight, the Postal Service is pushing ahead with cuts to more than 260 mail processing centers around the…