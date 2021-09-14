-
The Biden administration is reversing Trump administration cuts to the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP).Payments to farmers to set aside land were…
-
There’s an experiment underway on one of the islands in Lake Michigan near Sleeping Bear Dunes. This story involves a Russian exile, a rare seed… and…
-
Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Congress gave the U.S. Department of Agriculture the authority to provide students with free meals…
-
Michigan is the first state approved for a federal program to help feed kids who rely on school meals amid COVID-19 pandemic.The United States Department…
-
Michigan is among the states expected to be hardest hit by changes announced on Wednesday in the federal food stamp program.The Trump administration is…
-
About 600 Michigan farms will be getting a survey to fill out in the coming months. The survey comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.Survey…
-
A few weeks ago, we talked with a specialist in underserved farmers at Michigan State University’s Center for Regional Food Systems. Shakara Tyler…
-
The United States Department of Agriculture is reaching out in a special way to women and minority farmers and growers in Michigan. What’s behind this…
-
The federal government will soon begin offering 17,000 Flint households monthly packages of healthy foods.Working with local food banks and feeding…
-
The state of Michigan is getting nearly $7 million from the federal government to expand a nutrition program for children.Today, dozens of children in…