More than a million people - a quarter of Michigan's workforce - have filed for unemployment since Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued her first "Stay Home,…
A recent study says Michigan utility companies are some of the slowest in the country at restoring power. The Citizen's Utility Board of Michigan study…
Xcel Energy has reached a settlement with environmental groups that puts it a step further on its ambitious path to zero carbon emissions by 2050. Xcel…
UPDATED on 8/22/2018 at 10:25 amOn July 1, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department completed its phase-in of a new drainage rate for residential…
Reporters and activists have been piecing together information on a couple of political organizations funded by Consumer's Energy. Those organizations…
Stateside has been looking into changes to the Public Utility Regulatory Policy Act (PURPA). The federal act requires electric utility companies to buy…
Michigan utility companies are saving money because of the new federal tax law. Under state regulations, they have to pass those savings on to customers.…
The Great Northeast Blackout of 2003 left parts of eight states and a chunk of Ontario — 55 million people — without power. As it turned out, the blackout…
The state's utility regulator says it will require electricity providers that compete with DTE Energy and Consumers Energy to generate some of their power…
The Michigan Public Service Commission is considering a rule that opponents say would dramatically raise electricity rates for schools, universities and…