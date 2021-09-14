Vaccinations

-
Until now, Jeremy McCormick thought he was going to be able to “wait this out.” But the Ann Arbor bartender says he changed his mind about the COVID-19…
West Michigan’s largest vaccination site is opening up to everyone over the age of 16, effective immediately.Anyone who wants to sign up can schedule…
Health organizations in Grand Rapids are setting up a vaccine clinic that they hope will eventually be able to vaccinate 20,000 people per day. The clinic…
The move by Eli Lilly came less than 24 hours after Johnson & Johnson paused further dosing in all of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials while it investigated a volunteer's illness.
The Detroit Health Department has confirmed a case of measles in Detroit. The person is a resident of Detroit, and had recently returned from traveling…
More Michigan parents are requesting vaccination waivers for their children.The rate dropped to 3.1% in 2015, after a new state law went into effect in…
A bill has been introduced in the state House that would require schools to post public notices about their students' vaccination rates.The bill would…
Many people don't know which shots they need as they get older. And the vaccines can be tougher to keep track of because many adults go to the doctor less frequently than kids do.
Michigan is now among a growing list of states experiencing measles outbreaks, with state health officials confirming 40 cases so far in Oakland County,…
Stateside: Changing anti-vaccine beliefs; competitive bearding in W. MI; study links pesticides, ALSToday on Stateside, we talk with vaccine-hesitant parents as measles cases spread.