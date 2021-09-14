val washington

-
A federal judge may have dealt a serious blow to people suing over the Flint water crisis.U.S. District judge John Corbett O’Meara dismissed the…
There’s so much confusion about Flint’s water and sewer rates that the city is suspending mailing bills to the city’s residents.During the past year,…
The city of Flint may soon resume shutting off water to delinquent customers.Later this month, Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Archie Hayman will hand…
This week, a judge will hear more arguments over whether the city of Flint may resume shutting off water to delinquent customers.Last August, Genesee…
This week, a judge will consider whether the city of Flint may resume shutting off water to people who haven’t paid their bills.In August, Genesee Circuit…
Fewer and fewer people are paying their water bills in Flint. Flint’s water bill collections are down by $1.75 million since a judge issued an injunction…
The Michigan Court of Appeals has dealt a blow to Flint’s legal fight against an order to lower city water rates.The Court of Appeals turned down the…
An attorney is looking for parents in Flint who may have lost custody of their children after having their water shutoff.Attorney Valdemar Washington is…
A judge will consider granting class action status on Monday to a lawsuit against the city of Flint in the continuing legal fight over that city’s water…
Flint may soon cut its water bills to comply with a court injunction. Maybe.The injunction requires the city to reduce its rates, stop disconnecting…