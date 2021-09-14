-
President Donald Trump is bringing a campaign rally to Grand Rapids. The rally is scheduled for Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Free…
-
Vendors are preparing for a flood of people as the new Downtown Market opens up tomorrow in Grand Rapids.Community leaders hope the giant new indoor…
-
The Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids has developed a new diagnostic test for cancer, based on the discovery of a gene that contributes to the…
-
Amway Chairman Steve Van Andel issued a brief statement Saturday night:A media spokesman with Amway declined to comment on what type of illness Van Andel…
-
An anti-malaria drug may provide better treatment to those with autoimmune diseases like arthritis and multiple sclerosis, according to a study by the Van…
-
Amway is one of the leading, if not the largest, direct selling companies in the world. Three people trying to sell the vitamins, cookware and beauty…