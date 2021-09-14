-
A new University of Michigan study finds teens are drawn to vaping products even though they're aware of the health risks. Teens expressed a ‘desire to…
State officials report a fourth person has died from lung injuries due to vaping.The Michigan Department of Health and Human services says it was notified…
On Thursday, the Michigan House of Representatives approved a package of bills intended to reduce the health risks associated with vaping.The U.S. Centers…
The state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency is recalling more than 9,000 vape cartridges by a Detroit company.The state says 8,020 of the cartridges were…
Michigan has recorded its third vaping-related death.The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the unidentified adult male died December…
Even as e-cigarette makers pledge to combat the rise in youth vaping, a new study from the University of Michigan shows the rate of teen users who start…
A new University of Michigan study reports a significant spike in the number of adolescents vaping marijuana.The U of M Monitoring the Future study has…
State regulators have recalled their first marijuana products containing a problematic additive.The Marijuana Regulatory Agency put emergency rules into…
Legislation speeding through the Michigan Legislature goes after businesses that sell vaping products with a specific additive.The U.S. Centers for…
State officials say calls to Michigan's "QUIT NOW" smoking hotline are up dramatically, in large part due to the vaping health crisis.Vaping products that…