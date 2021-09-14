Velsicol's Toxic Legacy

-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finished the second phase of a new method for chemical pollution cleanup at a Superfund site in St. Louis,…
The city of St. Louis, Michigan would much rather be talked about as the geographic center of the Lower Peninsula.Instead, there's a lot of focus on the…
This week, we’ve told you about efforts to clean up the old Velsicol Chemical plant. There’s a threat to the local drinking water supply after the first…
There are a lot of former industrial sites in Michigan that need to be cleaned up, but the Velsicol Superfund sites in St. Louis, Michigan are unusual in…
About 10 years ago, a weird chemical started showing up in the drinking water in St. Louis, Michigan.It was a byproduct of DDT. The insecticide is now…
It's been over 40 years since the Michigan Chemical Corporation/Velsicol made a catastrophic mistake that affected millions of Michigan residents. The…