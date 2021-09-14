Veolia North America.

-
The allegations in a civil lawsuit may prompt the city of Flint to reconsider a contract with a firm hired to help it with its drinking water.The city of…
Today, attorneys filed 10 more individual lawsuits on behalf of children allegedly exposed to lead in Flint’s drinking water.Attorney Corey Stern…
The city of Flint wants to restructure some bond payments to pay for two million dollars of recommended fixes to the city’s troubled water system.A year…
Flint’s water is safe. That’s the opinion of a consultant hired by city officials.But a preliminary report released yesterday says steps must be taken in…