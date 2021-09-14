-
A congressional committee will hear testimony next week on the need to speed up health care benefits for service members exposed to toxic burn pits…
Groups involved with promoting skilled trades and support for military veterans are hopeful Congress will act soon on legislation to bring the two…
Updated 10/4/17 to reflect comments from Ann Arbor VAAnn Arbor VA Hospital employees rallied Tuesday to ask Congress for enough money to eliminate what…
The Department of Veterans Affairs is the country's largest integrated health system. Nearly nine million of America’s veterans get medical care from the…
Last fall, operating room nurses at Ann Arbor's Veterans Administration hospital began noticing little specks of particulate matter in surgical instrument…
The Ann Arbor VA Healthcare System has determined that a water main break was responsible for tiny "specks" of material found on and in cases that store…
Veterans’ Day observances are taking place across Michigan today. On this day, many vets are still struggling with old wounds and new obstacles to getting…
The VA hospital that serves 26,000 veterans in the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin is having trouble recruiting healthcare providers.Plus, almost…