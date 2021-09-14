-
The Veterans Administration is joining other health systems in Michigan that are requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. There are five VA…
Nurses, housekeepers, and other frontline workers at the Ann Arbor Veterans Affairs hospital received their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on…
As Michigan prepares for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases, many hospitals, particularly in Southeast Michigan, are starting to become overwhelmed.The…
Veterans in Michigan will now have an easier time purchasing and financing single-family homes using Veterans Association mortgage assistance. Since 1978,…
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow says the federal Department of Veterans Affairs has chosen a site for an expanded health clinic in Traverse City.The Michigan…
While personnel are still in the military, the doctors they see understand their experiences in combat, or in other situations, might mean they have…
Michigan veterans are protesting the privatization of veterans’ affairs, or VA, hospitals.The federal government-created Commission on Care is tasked with…
State Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Potterville, and state Sen. David Knezek, D-Dearborn Heights, are two Iraq War veterans who were “heartbroken and outraged” when…
The Ann Arbor VA Healthcare System has determined that a water main break was responsible for tiny "specks" of material found on and in cases that store…
There are two Iraq war veterans now serving in the state Legislature. Sen. David Knezek, D-Dearborn Heights, and Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Potterville, both…