-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a series of tax bills on Wednesday.The governor described the bills as “a commendable effort” to provide relief to…
-
Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin expects it will be difficult overriding President Trump’s veto of legislation to block his emergency…
-
Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon is facing mounting pressure to resign over how the university handled complaints against former sports…
-
For the first time in Gov. Rick Snyder's tenure, a legislative chamber has voted to override one of his vetoes.The Republican-led state Senate voted…
-
It’s been 15 years since Michigan lawmakers reversed a Governor’s veto but it could happen again this week when the Legislature returns to Lansing from…
-
While many of us were getting ready for the holiday weekend last Friday afternoon, Governor Snyder announced his veto of a road funding bill that would…
-
The Lansing city council will have to muster six votes to override a mayoral veto when it meets Monday night.Mayor Virg Bernero issued a veto a few days…
-
Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero today vetoed all the changes the city council made to his budget plan for next year.The city council passed a budget on Monday…
-
Governor Rick Snyder’s recent veto of Republican-sponsored election changes may not be the final word on the matter.The governor last week vetoed…
-
This week on It's Just Politics: It's all about relationships. Specifically, the relationship between Gov. Rick Snyder and his fellow Republicans in the…