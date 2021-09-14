vicious dogs

-
No bans on pit bulls allowed, says the Michigan Senate.The chamber voted 22-13 on Thursday to prohibit local governments from dictating breed-specific…
A new report says dog bites are a big problem in Michigan.The American Veterinary Medical Association ranked Michigan sixth in the nation for dog…
Consumers Energy meter readers may soon start making their rounds with a police escort.The Jackson-based utility announced it is implementing a new…
A metro-Detroit lawmaker has proposed a statewide ban on pit bulls.The measure sponsored by Representative Timothy Bledsoe would make it illegal to own a…