-
With Veterans Day right around the corner, organizations nationwide are putting extra focus on our country’s service members and veterans.On Wednesday…
-
The Larry Nassar scandal is not the first time Michigan State University has been embroiled in a national controversy.More than 50 years ago, the school…
-
The last American troops left Vietnam on March 29, 1973.America's direct intervention in the Vietnam War was at an end, after many bloody years, and…
-
One of the most profound and moving ways to observe Veteran's Day is to hear veterans share their stories.That’s happening Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Ann…
-
The Vietnam War spanned more than a decade, from the arrival of U.S. support troops in 1961 to the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975. It’s a conflict that…
-
Next Monday, the nation will say thank you to 86-year-old Charles Kettles.President Obama will present the Vietnam veteran helicopter pilot with the Medal…
-
What would’ve happened if Lee Harvey Oswald missed and John F Kennedy lived?That’s the premise of David Means' first novel, “Hystopia.” Means is a fiction…
-
When soldiers are sent into war, they often leave a chunk of their hearts and souls on the battlefield.They may make it home, but part of them remains…
-
It's Veterans Day, and all across Michigan, small ceremonies are taking place honoring the nation's military veterans.A light rain fell in Flint as a…
-
A Vietnam veteran finally received one of the nation's highest military honors on this Independence Day.Arnold Spencer got his Purple Heart more than four…