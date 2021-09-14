-
Leaders in Saginaw are turning to prayer as a way to fight the city’s rising violent crime rate.Like other Michigan cities, Saginaw has endured a spasm of…
New data from the FBI show crime declined last year in Detroit and Flint. But both remain among the nation’s most violent cities.According to the FBI's…
The city of Flint is looking at ways to get illegal guns off the streets, either by seizing them or buying them.Flint officials say the city has seen a…
State lawmakers are looking at the effectiveness of a Michigan State Police program aimed at reducing violent crime.Since 2012, through the Secure Cities…
Flint’s police chief hopes a new federal program will bring additional training and grant funding to fight violent crime.Police Chief James Tolbert says…
After 11 murders in two weeks, law enforcement officials say the city of Flint is facing a crisis.Police have made five arrests and have suspects in four…
It has been exactly one year since James Craig returned to his hometown as Detroit’s 42nd police chief. He was hired by Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn…
By now, millions know the story.Thirteen days ago, on the east side of Detroit, a ten-year-old boy darted in front of a truck driven by a middle-aged tree…
New Flint Police Chief James Tolbert says he wants to “make Flint safe for the people who live here, (and) the people who visit here”This is the first day…
It isn't every day when the President of the United States turns to you for advice. But Flint's Mayor Dane Walling is now in that relatively small group…