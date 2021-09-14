-
Former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero is trying to stop an audio recording from being used as evidence against him in a sexual harassment lawsuit.
Lansing’s mayor is putting the sale of city hall “on hold”.Last year, former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero picked Chicago-based Beitler Real Estate Services…
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is reopening, slightly, the bidding process involved in the sale of city hall. Last year, Beitler Real Estate Services’ plan to…
Monday, the city of Lansing will swear in its first new mayor in a dozen years. Former State Rep. Andy Schor will take his oath of office during a midday…
The Lansing city council will hold a public hearing Monday night on a proposal to sell city hall to a developer.Chicago-based Beitler Real Estate Services…
Come next January, Lansing's going to have itself a new mayor for the first time in a dozen years.That's because Mayor Virg Bernero chose not to run for…
Monday night, the Lansing city council declared the opioid crisis a public nuisance. It’s a first step toward filing a lawsuit against drug…
Four weeks from today, Lansing voters will elect the capitol city’s first new mayor in a dozen years.The next mayor will be a departure in style from the…
A developer is scheduled to be selected to buy Lansing city hall by the end of this week.Four developers submitted proposals to the city. Mayor Virg…
The future of Lansing city hall may rest with paperwork filed today.Would-be developers had until 5 p.m. to submit their proposals for the property across…