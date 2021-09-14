-
A former state lawmaker who wants a seat on the Detroit City Council has a clear path to the ballot.The Michigan Supreme Court is interested in the case…
-
More than two years ago, in one of state politics’ more sordid recent episodes, State Senator Virgil Smith Jr. was arrested after he shot up his ex-wife’s…
-
After nearly 30 years, the Palace of Auburn Hills has announced that it will soon close its doors for good. Palace officials this week announced that Bob…
-
Wayne County’s prosecutor has until Monday to appeal a court ruling that allows a former state lawmaker to run for the Detroit City Council.Former Senator…
-
The Michigan appeals court won't stop a former state lawmaker from seeking a seat on the Detroit City Council.Virgil Smith had agreed not to seek elective…
-
Can a politician who breaks the law be forced to quit his job and be ordered not to run again?That question could interrupt the Michigan Supreme Court’s…
-
A former camp counselor from suburban Detroit was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for taking nude photos of young boys and posting them online.…
-
State Senator Virgil Smith has turned in his resignation and averted an expulsion drama. The Detroit Democrat turned in a one-sentence letter this…
-
If you are a Michigan Democrat, I’ve got good news. If Virgil Smith Jr. is as good as his word, there soon won’t be any Democratic state senators in…
-
This Week in Michigan Politics, Jack Lessenberry talks about Republican pushback on the State Board of Education's new LGBT guidelines, an alleged bribery…