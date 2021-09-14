-
A new study finds there was not a significant increase in fetal deaths in Flint during the city’s drinking water crisis.Many in Flint have wondered if…
Two academics who’ve played key roles in the Flint water crisis are now facing off in a lawsuit.Virginia Tech Professor Marc Edwards discovered high lead…
Virginia Tech researchers say their latest tests of Flint tap water are consistent with state tests showing the city’s water is within federal standards…
According to a U.S. EPA official, Flint’s water system is improving.This conclusion is the result of a closed-door meeting at EPA headquarters in Chicago…
A group of doctors, regulators and outside experts is meeting behind closed doors in Chicago Tuesday to determine if Flint’s water technically meets…
Researchers from Virginia Tech are announcing the results of their fourth round of water testing in Flint today.For many people in the city, their trust…
The city’s water crisis has given many people in Flint sleepless nights.Last night, the man who helped reveal the problem spent a sleepless night seeing…
This week, Flint officials hope to ink contracts with three companies to begin removing lead service lines.The service lines have been a major source of…
Next week, Virginia Tech researchers return to Flint to test the city’s drinking water for a third time.A year ago, their tests showed high levels of lead…
Virginia Tech researchers are back in Flint this week.This time they’re focused on the city’s hot water heaters.Many Flint residents fear lead and other…