vocational training

Upon release from prison, ex-offenders often enter a world full of uncertainty. Where do you live? Where do you work? How do you survive? Mario Bueno…
The number of criminal offenders who return to prison within three years hit a record low last year -- to 28%. The recidivism high was 46% in 1998.Chris…
The Next IdeaMost offenders in Michigan’s prisons will someday be released. Figuring out what to do next is difficult. Some may lack skills, and employers…
Michigan is more than doubling the capacity of a special job-training program for qualified prisoners who are nearing their release.The state has opened a…
Michigan has a teacher shortage, at least when it comes to vocational programs.Education administrators say it's creating "emergency situations" in some…
When it comes to education, there are two things on which pretty much everyone agrees. We need more of it, and we need to make it more affordable.But…
Education is front and center these days in Michigan.Governor Snyder spoke today to a summit of education leaders, calling for businesses to get more…
Small business owners want Michigan to make its curriculum standards for high school students more flexible.The state passed broad standards in 2006 for…
A bill in the state legislature would drop the foreign language requirement in Michigan high schools.State Representative Phil Potvin dismisses the…
Yesterday, Rick Pluta reported on a speech by Gov. Rick Snyder that called for a reemphasis on vocational and community college education over more…