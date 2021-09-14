-
This week I’m bringing you segments from my documentary, “Voices from the Fields," a story of migrant workers in Michigan.The Senate passed an immigration…
-
This week I’m bringing you segments from my documentary, “Voices from the Fields," a story of migrant workers in Michigan.More than half of the roughly 2…
-
From urban farming in Detroit, the Traverse City Cherry Festival, to farmers markets in hundreds of Michigan cities, this state prides itself on its…
-
This week, I’m posting segments from my documentary, "Voices from the Fields," a story of migrant workers in Michigan. It airs today on Stateside.Migrant…
-
This week I’m bringing you segments from my documentary, “Voices from the Fields," a story of migrant workers in Michigan. It will air on Stateside on…
-
This week I’m bringing you segments from my documentary, “Voices from the Fields,” a story of migrant workers in Michigan. It will air Wednesday on…
-
From urban farming in Detroit, the Traverse City Cherry Festival, to farmers markets in hundreds of Michigan cities, this state prides itself on its…