Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump claims there will be “large-scale voter fraud” this election. But election officials say they’re confident…
The deadline to register to vote in Michigan's primary is today.On Aug. 5, Michiganders will vote in the party primaries for state House and Senate…
The clock is ticking.Detroit's bankruptcy settlement has gotten through the State Legislature and the private foundations. Now it's all up to 32,000 city…
During his recent State of the Union speech, President Obama made passing mention of our voting system."Citizenship means standing up for everyone’s right…
We turn now to the West Side of the state.That's where Michigan Radio's Lindsey Smith has been following a ballot proposal calling for the merger of…
Marijuana was on the ballot on Lansing, Jackson and Ferndale, and voters in all three cities said "yes" to decriminalizing pot.Michigan Radio’s Steve…
Some state lawmakers want to limit when local governments can hold property tax elections.Right now, People in Michigan can find themselves voting on…
Monday is the deadline to register to vote for the 56 local elections in Michigan this August. Elections range from local primaries to school boards to…
Michigan voters will probably still need to affirm their citizenship before they cast ballots. That's despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling today.The…
Michigan voters go to the polls on Tuesday.School bond issues dominate the ballot in most of Michigan.For example, Kalamazoo voters are being asked to…