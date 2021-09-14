voter registration

-
In November of 1974, Richard Vander Veen was elected to the U.S. Congress from what was then Michigan’s fifth district.Vander Veen was from Grand Rapids.…
-
The Michigan Secretary of State is making priority appointments available for people who are getting their first state driver's licenses. They can…
-
Michigan voters headed to the polls Tuesday to weigh in the presidential primary, as well as more than 200 local ballot questions across the state. The…
-
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says it’s possible to make elections more open and more efficient, and still ensure voting is secure and accurate.Benson…
-
There is just over a month to go before Michigan’s primary elections on August 7th. Michigan residents planning to vote in these elections have just four…
-
AUDIO: Stateside's conversation with Tom Steyer, a Democratic donor from California and the founder of NextGen AmericaCalifornia billionaire and…
-
It may soon be easier to register to vote in Michigan.Nine in ten people eligible to vote in Michigan are already registered. Most registered when they…
-
There are 7,495,216 people registered to vote in Michigan in the 2016 presidential elections. That’s more than 40,000 more than were registered in the…
-
According to data from the Michigan Secretary of State, 7,481,074 people statewide are registered to vote in the November election.That’s a very slight…
-
We're inching closer to the last day that you can register to vote in Michigan. As we near the final day, we want to make sure that everyone has the…