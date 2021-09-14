-
Many politicians see Black voters’ support as crucial for Democratic wins in November. But some organizers are wondering whether former Vice President Joe…
Election Day marks the finish line of a grueling, fractious and long campaign. It started with Ted Cruz announcing his candidacy in March 2015.Twenty…
There are plenty of issues on the minds of Michigan voters as we look to the November elections: education, college, poverty, how to spend public dollars,…
As Michigan's August 5 primary and November election draw closer, there are some very tight races shaping up.The Cook Political Report says four…
The presidential election is still a month away, but in many states, early voting is already underway.Today, Ohio opened the polls to early voters.It’s…
UPDATE:Reports of voters being turned away because they declined to check a box asking them to verify U.S. citizenship have been coming in from several…
The federal government is suing the state of Michigan over the failure of some local governments to get absentee ballots delivered in a timely way to…
The Michigan Democratic Party is changing course and allowing Democrats to vote in the Feb. 28 presidential primary and also participate in the May…
It's Election Day. Voters in Michigan are set to choose many new candidates for top offices. Voters are set to choose a new governor, lieutenant governor,…