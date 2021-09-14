-
In 2018, Michigan voters passed the Independent Redistricting Commission Initiative (Proposal 2). In doing so, they commenced a process in which everyday…
-
Today on Stateside, the election results are mostly settled, but that hasn’t stopped Republican leaders from following Trump’s lead with unfounded…
-
The state is moving forward with preparations for redistricting following the passage of Proposal 2 in 2018. The ballot initiative established the…
-
The thirteen members of Michigan's new redistricting commission were randomly selected Monday, with the process livestreamed so all residents could watch.…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court says the Michigan Legislature does not have to immediately draw new congressional and legislative district lines. That decision was…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been presented a budget by the state Legislature, but one area where Whitmer might have an issue with the budget is the…
-
The group Voters Not Politicians has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit filed last month by state Republicans.The lawsuit seeks to shut down…
-
Republican opponents of Michigan’s new independent redistricting commission are back in court.Last November, voters said “yes” to a measure that created…
-
In 2018, Michiganders voted to pass Proposal 2, a redistricting amendment that would create an independent commission to draw legislative and…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court says federal courts should stay out of disputes over partisan gerrymandering.The decision was made in a 5-4 partisan split. Writing…