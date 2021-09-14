-
A Northern Michigan County is planning to count all of its votes by hand in an upcoming election, but the county’s clerk says that might be illegal.Antrim…
-
Michigan's Democratic Secretary of State hopeful wants stricter penalties for tampering with voting equipment.Jocelyn Benson, who announced plans to…
-
It's primary election day for cities in Michigan. There have been scattered, unconfirmed reports of polls opening late and voters being turned away. But…
-
August 8th, primary voters in more than 60 Michigan communities will be using new equipment to cast their ballots.Fred Woodhams is a spokesman for…
-
Detroit unveiled new digital voting machines to volunteers this weekend after years of faulty machines that slowed down the voting process.The machines…