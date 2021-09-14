voting rights

-
More than 50 years after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, activists are marching to fight federal legislation that they say will make it harder to vote.
-
The Republican-controlled Michigan Senate adopted bills Wednesday to expand ID requirements to vote in person or to get an absentee ballot.The bills were…
-
Experts on Michigan election law say GOP proposals would create unconstitutional obstacles to votingRepublican state lawmakers are working to push a package of 39 election-related bills through the Michigan Legislature. The bills would change state…
-
The 2020 election cycle brought historic voter turnout, as well as ongoing discussions of how different racial and ethnic groups cast their ballots.…
-
The U.S. Justice Department will be closely watching Tuesday's election in seven Michigan communities.The Department’s Civil Rights Division plans to have…
-
Some voters are concerned about harassment or intimidation when they go to vote. The Michigan Department of Civil Rights says it that happens to you, it…
-
SOS Benson wants to ban open carry at polling places. This sheriff says that doesn’t need to happen.Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel have appealed a judge’s October 27 decision to block a ban on firearms at…
-
This Election Day is likely to be a bit different from those of years past: State election officials have been warning voters that it’s possible we won’t…
-
The Michigan Secretary of State's office says people who want to be poll watchers or challengers have to abide by the rules. Spokesperson Tracy Wimmer…
-
In the middle of a pandemic, a lot of voters are planning to cast their vote via absentee ballot. It's a fairly simple process (which you can learn more…