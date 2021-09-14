-
Apparently, hell hath no fury like environmental regulators who've been deceived.Just ask Martin Winterkorn. The former Volkswagen CEO was indicted this…
A Detroit judge has approved a fine negotiation between the U.S. government and Volkswagen Friday morning.Federal Judge Sean Cox has ordered the German…
The Volkswagen emissions scandal settlement from earlier this year could mean new school buses for thousands of Michigan students.School officials in the…
German automaker Volkswagen has been handed an expensive lesson: don't mess with the EPA, and don't mess up our air. The U.S. Government has given…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has discovered more "defeat devices" in vehicles with diesel engines made by Volkswagen.In September, the…
The United Auto Workers is blaming outside interference for its defeat this month in a union election at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tenn.The UAW…
DETROIT (AP) - Volkswagen is recalling more than 168,000 cars with diesel engines because a defect in the fuel injectors that could cause fires.The…