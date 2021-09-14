-
During the past year, Michigan-based writer Wade Rouse has been sharing personal stories about the holidays.Mother’s Day is Sunday May 13, and today Wade…
-
April is prevention of cruelty to animals month. Michigan based writer, Wade Rouse shares a story about why it’s a month of note for him.Over the last…
-
Sending out a formal Christmas letter is a holiday tradition for many people. Author Wade Rouse, after receiving one too many Christmas letters, decided…
-
Thanksgiving will be celebrated across the country tomorrow. Many of us will spend the day with friends and family, but it’s not always time spent…
-
Technology surrounds us. It seems we’re always connected to something…the internet, cell phones and social media. It can be difficult to unplug…
-
Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, was declared in 1868 to honor the memory of deceased military service members. Michigan-based author Wade…