Governor Gretchen Whitmer outlined economic recovery plans Thursday that include state support for wage hikes and child care.The plan would use federal…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan will change its labor rules to ensure almost 200,000 salaried workers become eligible for overtime pay. Her plan…
If you do the work, you should get all the pay. That’s the message of Democratic lawmakers in Lansing. They announced a package of bills Monday aimed at…
A recent University of Michigan research analysis shows wage growth in Flint was the seventh-highest nationally in 2015, outpacing growth in Michigan and…
Current and former servers at two West Michigan pancake houses have some extra money coming their way.It’s a result of a federal investigation into unfair…
Taking on debt is a daily fact of life for most American households. The data show the highest-income households carry the largest amount of debt.But debt…
To afford an average two-bedroom apartment in Michigan, you would need to make $15.16 an hour, according to a recent study done by the National Low Income…
More economists are telling us that income and wealth inequality is growing in the U.S.The Economist declared that inequality in wealth in America is…
The unemployment rate in Grand Rapids is back where it was before the Great Recession.But workers in Michigan’s second-largest labor market are making…
A new report gave Michigan a C in terms of the well being of the state's women. The Center for American Progress report looked at nine different measures…