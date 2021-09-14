-
Tuesday is the deadline for anyone who wants to be the mayor of Flint to get their nominating petition filed with the city clerk. More than 2 dozen people…
Flint faces serious budget problems. The city is struggling to absorb a nearly $20 million budget deficit. The state recently approved the city’s plan to…
The city of Flint has scored a partial victory in its efforts to get its city budget deficit under control. But there is still more work to do. The city…
The city of Flint is facing a multi-million dollar budget deficit. And in his state of the city address tonight, Mayor Dayne Walling proposed ‘shrinking’…
UPDATE 3:30pm The Finance and Claims Committe of the State Administrative Board unanimously passed the city of Flint's resolution requesting a $20 million…
Flint has set a new record for murders in the city in a single year. This comes at a time when the city plans to lay off 20 police officers later this…
A contract dispute between Flint's mayor and the city's public safety unions escalated Tuesday. Tuesday, the city of Flint sent layoff notices to 20…
Flint police officers will not be getting layoff notices this week after all. 50 city workers are expected to lose their jobs to help ease the city’s…
The city of Flint has started sending out layoff notices to city employees.But so far, none of the notices have gone out to those who work in public…