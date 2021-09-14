-
The president of the Flint city council says it may be time to review the council’s ethics policy after another council member was jailed for a probation…
Flint city council members want more information about a deal to keep the city on water from Detroit.Monday night, council member took turns grilling…
A Flint city councilman will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty today to impaired driving.Wantwaz Davis is often unapologetically outspoken…
A Flint city councilman is facing a charge of driving under the influence. Councilman Wantwaz Davis is facing a misdemeanor charge following an accident…
During a debate last night, the four candidates running for Flint mayor largely agreed on what needs to be done. Just not who should lead the…
There’s less than two weeks before Flint’s primary for mayor. Today, another candidate jumped in the race. City councilwoman Monica Galloway was elected…
Voters in Flint face a deadline today [Monday] to register for next month’s mayoral primary. But it’s not that easy.Anyone wanting to register to vote at…
Flint’s four mayoral candidates swapped ideas, personal stories and a few jabs at a candidate forum last night.Much of evening focused on Flint’s…
Flint’s mayor’s race is just a governor’s signature away from getting back on track. The race was thrown into chaos in April after the city clerk gave…
This may be a pivotal week for efforts to get Flint’s mayor’s race back on track.The state House may vote this week on a bill that would allow Flint to…