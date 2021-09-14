-
The stat comes from Jeff Reutter, Director of Ohio State University's Stone Laboratory. He says the converse is true for Lake Superior. It holds 50% of…
-
Big, ugly blooms of cyanobacteria (sometimes referred to as blue-green algae) are reappearing in the western basin (and sometimes the central basin) of…
-
Yellow perch are a staple of firehouse and church fish fries, and the delicate fish on that dish might once have lived in the Great Lakes. But warmer lake…
-
Phytoplankton – the algae that are food for plankton which in turn feed fish – are behaving strangely. They’re surrounded by a nutrient they need to grow.…
-
Scientists say one way climate change is harming the Great Lakes is by warming the water too quickly in the spring.That warm-up can decrease food for tiny…
-
The Great Lakes are changing. Warming air and water, shorter winters with less snow and ice and more extreme weather are impacting the lakes and the fish…
-
We kick off our week-long series In Warm Water: Fish and the Changing Great Lakes with a look at Lake Superior.It has long been the coldest and most…